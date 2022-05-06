The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Allstate were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Allstate by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.21.

Shares of ALL stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.16. 38,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.98. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 28.48%.

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

