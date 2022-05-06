The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 40,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 650,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,477,000 after acquiring an additional 120,642 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 41,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALL opened at $131.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.98.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.21.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

