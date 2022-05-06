The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.53. Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bancorp.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 41.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

TBBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,495,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,164,000 after purchasing an additional 148,615 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,953,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,454,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,702,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,078,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 1,656.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,419,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 165.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,188,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,243,000 after purchasing an additional 741,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TBBK traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.67. The company had a trading volume of 445,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.04. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $33.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

