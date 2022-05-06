The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. The Carlyle Group reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CG. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

In other news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 359,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $17,570,601.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 71,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $3,511,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 646,060 shares of company stock worth $32,366,540 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,236,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,989,000 after buying an additional 6,093,214 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3,124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,782,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,835,000 after buying an additional 3,665,164 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2,797.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,954,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,191,000 after buying an additional 2,852,342 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,021,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,443 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.53. The company had a trading volume of 39,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,705. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $60.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.61%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

