The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stake Lessened by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

EL stock opened at $241.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.48. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.49 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 26.26%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.45.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total transaction of $3,205,431.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

