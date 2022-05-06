The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €66.70 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.70 ($70.21) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($80.00) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($73.68) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($72.63) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($82.11) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($73.68) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €70.70 ($74.42).

ETR G24 opened at €60.52 ($63.71) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €55.08 and its 200-day moving average price is €57.44. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of €46.90 ($49.37) and a fifty-two week high of €73.36 ($77.22).

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

