The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Lowered to $519.00 at Oppenheimer

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $546.00 to $519.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $441.31.

Shares of GS opened at $313.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.21. The stock has a market cap of $107.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $302.21 and a 52 week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $18.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,102,958,000 after acquiring an additional 570,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,218,874,000 after acquiring an additional 600,643 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,303,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,793,828,000 after acquiring an additional 52,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,207,799,000 after acquiring an additional 141,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,911,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,496,479,000 after acquiring an additional 225,785 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

