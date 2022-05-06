The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIG traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.35. 32,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,833. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.86 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.78.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.18%.

In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 14,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,076,533.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 8,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $638,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,253 shares of company stock worth $2,089,784 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

