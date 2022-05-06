The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Palladium Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,670 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 2.7% of Palladium Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $67,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,308,879,000 after acquiring an additional 389,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after acquiring an additional 433,190 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,382,385,000 after acquiring an additional 372,867 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,249,934,000 after acquiring an additional 346,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on HD shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.43.

Shares of HD traded down $16.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $299.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,920,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,918,886. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $313.55 and its 200-day moving average is $356.42. The company has a market capitalization of $309.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.97%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.