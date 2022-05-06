The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $219.53.

Several analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.78. The stock had a trading volume of 60,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $164.10 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.45. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 100,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 17,389 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

