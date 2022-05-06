The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Cut by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,405 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.2% of Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $28,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $141,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Walt Disney by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $287,021,000 after buying an additional 133,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.61. 12,634,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,456,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.51. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $111.01 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.03, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.04.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

