The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,980 ($24.73) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WEIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,160 ($26.98) to GBX 1,945 ($24.30) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,470 ($30.86) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.74) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,160 ($26.98) to GBX 2,030 ($25.36) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Weir Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,980 ($24.73).

Shares of WEIR stock opened at GBX 1,481 ($18.50) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,655.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,696.70. The Weir Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,381 ($17.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,010 ($25.11). The company has a market capitalization of £3.84 billion and a PE ratio of 14.96.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.30 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $11.50. The Weir Group’s payout ratio is 0.12%.

In other news, insider John Heasley sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,541 ($19.25), for a total value of £49,404.46 ($61,717.00). Also, insider Graham Vanhegan sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,584 ($19.79), for a total transaction of £48,945.60 ($61,143.79).

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

