The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Holdings Trimmed by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 674.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,421,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,169,000 after buying an additional 4,721,153 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,830,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,311,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,615 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,161,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,329 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,064,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,599 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.93.

Shares of WMB traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.34. 45,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,676,423. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $37.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 95,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $3,040,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

