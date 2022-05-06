Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Receives $655.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $655.36.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,881 shares of company stock worth $7,637,522 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 43,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,546,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the first quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 7,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 725,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $428,555,000 after buying an additional 28,252 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded down $13.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $537.15. 22,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,642. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $565.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $596.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $438.72 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The company has a market cap of $210.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.26%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.