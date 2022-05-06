TheStreet Downgrades Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) to C

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

GTES stock opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.48. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $893.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.69 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $208,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $134,583,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Gates Industrial by 41.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,739,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,140 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,429,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,339 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 5,149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,038,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,546,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,751 shares during the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

