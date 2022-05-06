Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Price Target Cut to C$5.00

Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

THNCF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Thinkific Labs from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Thinkific Labs from C$7.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Thinkific Labs from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of THNCF stock remained flat at $$2.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.58. Thinkific Labs has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96.

Thinkific Labs Inc develops, markets, and supports cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

