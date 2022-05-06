Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $64.04 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.86.
