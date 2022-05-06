Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Issues Earnings Results

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 89.62% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded down $2.91 on Thursday, hitting $94.66. The company had a trading volume of 860,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,274. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $92.22 and a 52 week high of $123.60.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.98%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 296,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,489,000 after acquiring an additional 135,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters (Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.