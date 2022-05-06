Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Now Covered by Analysts at MKM Partners

MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $89.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas lowered Thor Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Thor Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.91.

Shares of Thor Industries stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.92. 3,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,944. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $148.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.96.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 10.40%.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $805,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,612.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 1,425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

