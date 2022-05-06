Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 19,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 191,087 shares.The stock last traded at $26.19 and had previously closed at $26.75.
THRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.09.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.24.
In other news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 176,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $5,610,466.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,210,560 shares of company stock worth $64,315,435 over the last three months. Insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Thryv by 184.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thryv during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Thryv by 33.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thryv during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Thryv during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
