Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 19,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 191,087 shares.The stock last traded at $26.19 and had previously closed at $26.75.

THRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $308.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.85 million. Thryv had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 176,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $5,610,466.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,210,560 shares of company stock worth $64,315,435 over the last three months. Insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Thryv by 184.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thryv during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Thryv by 33.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thryv during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Thryv during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

