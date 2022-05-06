thyssenkrupp (ETR:TKA) Trading 1.9% Higher

thyssenkrupp AG (ETR:TKA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €7.37 ($7.76) and last traded at €7.32 ($7.71). 2,549,382 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €7.19 ($7.56).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of €7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of €8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile (ETR:TKA)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

