thyssenkrupp (ETR:TKA) Trading 1.9% Higher

thyssenkrupp AG (ETR:TKA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €7.37 ($7.76) and last traded at €7.32 ($7.71). 2,549,382 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €7.19 ($7.56).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of €7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of €8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10.
thyssenkrupp Company Profile (ETR:TKA)
