Tigress Financial Increases Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Price Target to $208.00

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Tigress Financial from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Tigress Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 96.08% from the stock’s current price.
GRMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.
Garmin stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.08. 25,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.01. Garmin has a 12-month low of $106.66 and a 12-month high of $178.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.48 and its 200-day moving average is $127.03.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $196,290,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Garmin by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,696,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $775,734,000 after buying an additional 918,937 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Garmin during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,655,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Garmin by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,998,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,083,000 after buying an additional 568,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 1,654.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,972,000 after buying an additional 519,205 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.
