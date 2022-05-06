Tigress Financial Increases Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Price Target to $208.00

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Tigress Financial from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Tigress Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 96.08% from the stock’s current price.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Garmin stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.08. 25,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.01. Garmin has a 12-month low of $106.66 and a 12-month high of $178.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.48 and its 200-day moving average is $127.03.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $196,290,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Garmin by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,696,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $775,734,000 after buying an additional 918,937 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Garmin during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,655,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Garmin by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,998,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,083,000 after buying an additional 568,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 1,654.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,972,000 after buying an additional 519,205 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

