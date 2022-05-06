Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.92

Shares of Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$5.92 and last traded at C$6.21, with a volume of 776513 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.29.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Tilray Brands in a report on Friday, March 4th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Tilray Brands in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Tilray Brands in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Tilray Brands from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.80.

Get Tilray Brands alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.48. The stock has a market cap of C$3.06 billion and a PE ratio of -6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.88, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Tilray Brands Inc engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products. It operates through five segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business, Beverage Alcohol Business, Wellness Business, and Business Under Development. The company provides medical and adult-use cannabis products; pharmaceutical and wellness products; beverage alcohol products; and hemp-based food and other wellness products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.