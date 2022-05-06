Timken (NYSE:TKR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TKR. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Timken from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Timken from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.10.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $60.87 on Tuesday. Timken has a 1 year low of $55.32 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.61.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.45. Timken had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Timken will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Timken by 12.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Timken by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 267,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,528,000 after buying an additional 18,443 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 508,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,253,000 after buying an additional 154,413 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 28.0% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 117,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

