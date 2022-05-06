TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. TimkenSteel’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TimkenSteel stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $18.04. 14,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.21. TimkenSteel has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $24.99.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,605,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 12,979 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,270,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,969,000 after purchasing an additional 312,542 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 210,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 13,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMST. StockNews.com upgraded TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on TimkenSteel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

