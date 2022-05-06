Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.15

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.15 and traded as low as $0.69. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 103,209 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TTNP Get Rating ) by 1,058,500.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 158,775 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.61% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

