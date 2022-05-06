TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.65 EPS

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BLD stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $196.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. TopBuild has a one year low of $165.01 and a one year high of $284.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.05 and its 200 day moving average is $232.09.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $219.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

