Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.13

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.13 and last traded at $49.12, with a volume of 384068 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.47.
TSEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.
The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.02.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 11.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,113,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,130 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 4.6% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,582,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,604,000 after purchasing an additional 376,732 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 280.4% in the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,899,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,379,000 after buying an additional 1,400,326 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,794,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,647,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 49,614.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,952,000 after buying an additional 1,734,040 shares during the period.
Tower Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSEM)
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tower Semiconductor (TSEM)
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.