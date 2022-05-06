Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.13

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.13 and last traded at $49.12, with a volume of 384068 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.47.

TSEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.02.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $412.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 9.95%. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 11.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,113,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,130 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 4.6% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,582,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,604,000 after purchasing an additional 376,732 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 280.4% in the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,899,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,379,000 after buying an additional 1,400,326 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,794,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,647,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 49,614.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,952,000 after buying an additional 1,734,040 shares during the period.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

