TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Lifted to Buy at Roth Capital

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on TPI Composites from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.62.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $12.36 on Friday. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $51.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $460.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.58.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.92 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 71.53% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 24,650.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TPI Composites by 39.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,372,000 after buying an additional 462,156 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in TPI Composites by 74.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 10.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 33.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the period.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

