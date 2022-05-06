Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Downgraded to Accumulate at Gordon Haskett

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TSCO. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.05.

Tractor Supply stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.64. The company had a trading volume of 73,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,521. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.70 and a 200 day moving average of $221.87.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $1,449,264.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

