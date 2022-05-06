TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target Cut to C$20.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. CSFB dropped their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$19.00 target price on TransAlta Renewables and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta Renewables currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$19.20.

Shares of TSE:RNW opened at C$17.69 on Thursday. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of C$16.01 and a 52-week high of C$22.55. The stock has a market cap of C$4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$18.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21.

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$121.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 179.38%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

