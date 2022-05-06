TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TGL. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on TransGlobe Energy from GBX 375 ($4.68) to GBX 465 ($5.81) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on TransGlobe Energy from GBX 365 ($4.56) to GBX 375 ($4.68) in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

TGL stock opened at GBX 355 ($4.43) on Tuesday. TransGlobe Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 100 ($1.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 380 ($4.75). The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 303.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 248. The firm has a market cap of £258.35 million and a PE ratio of 8.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from TransGlobe Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. TransGlobe Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

