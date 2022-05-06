Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Downgraded by SEB Equities to “Hold”

SEB Equities cut shares of Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TRATF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Traton from €30.00 ($31.58) to €24.50 ($25.79) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Traton from €35.00 ($36.84) to €33.00 ($34.74) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Traton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Traton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut Traton from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Traton has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.75.

TRATF stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. Traton has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average of $22.64.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

