TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $81,728.00

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. TRAVA.FINANCE has a market cap of $937,457.64 and $81,728.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.29 or 0.00223342 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00039776 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71,088.51 or 1.97741729 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

TRAVA.FINANCE Profile

TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 495,610,305 coins.

TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Trading

