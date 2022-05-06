Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Short Interest Down 16.9% in April

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 812,800 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 978,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 625.2 days.
TSRYF opened at $7.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60. Treasury Wine Estates has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45.
About Treasury Wine Estates (Get Rating)
