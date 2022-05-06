Trex (NYSE:TREX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

TREX has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised Trex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Trex from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.72.

TREX opened at $55.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.91. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.44. Trex has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Trex will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

