Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,933 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,345 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $7,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TPH shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.60. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

