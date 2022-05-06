Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) Trading 9.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Trias Token (new) coin can currently be bought for about $3.47 or 0.00009633 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Trias Token (new) has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. Trias Token (new) has a total market cap of $5.56 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,915.79 or 0.99984829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00029991 BTC.

About Trias Token (new)

TRIAS is a coin. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

