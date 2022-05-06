TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells $1,370,850.00 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) Director Martin Babinec sold 15,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $1,370,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,164,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,785,872.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $1,701,868.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $1,715,392.00.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $84.98 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.43 and a fifty-two week high of $109.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.29.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.65. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 50.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.48.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 133.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 85,238 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the third quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

