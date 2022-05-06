Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives $35.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.40.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP traded down $2.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.87. 3,598,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,358,692. Tripadvisor has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average of $27.54.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The travel company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tripadvisor news, Director Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,504,205 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $84,768,000 after buying an additional 403,202 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,045 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at $682,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 356.3% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 335,266 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $9,139,000 after purchasing an additional 261,796 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

