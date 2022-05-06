Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives $35.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.40.
TRIP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.
Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP traded down $2.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.87. 3,598,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,358,692. Tripadvisor has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average of $27.54.
In other Tripadvisor news, Director Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,504,205 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $84,768,000 after buying an additional 403,202 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,045 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at $682,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 356.3% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 335,266 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $9,139,000 after purchasing an additional 261,796 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tripadvisor (Get Rating)
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tripadvisor (TRIP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.