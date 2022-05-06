TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a payout ratio of 88.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.3%.

NYSE:TPVG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.99. 154,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,551. The firm has a market cap of $495.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.73. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.24.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 87.60% and a return on equity of 9.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPVG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter worth $706,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 187,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

