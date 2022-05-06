TrueDeck (TDP) Price Up 0.1% This Week

TrueDeck (TDP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 6th. One TrueDeck coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $102,734.01 and approximately $14,706.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrueDeck has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,101.53 or 1.00012696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00029670 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueDeck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueDeck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.