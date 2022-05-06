Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB)

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WMB. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.93.

NYSE:WMB opened at $35.91 on Monday. Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $37.05. The company has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,992 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 140,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 17,431 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Williams Companies by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 484,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 21,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,400,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,261,000 after purchasing an additional 140,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

