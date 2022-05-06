Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Holdings Increased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 536.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,032 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 292,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 663,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,888,000 after acquiring an additional 16,976 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after acquiring an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,202,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 27,907 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFC traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.55. 53,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,155,921. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.88. The company has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFC. Citigroup lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

Truist Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

