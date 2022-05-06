Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Receives $69.89 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.89.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$76.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

OTCMKTS TCNNF opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average is $22.99.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. It cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. The company produces flower, edibles, vaporizer cartridges, concentrates, topicals, capsules, tinctures, dissolvable powders, and nasal sprays under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.

