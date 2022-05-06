Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires 468 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,158,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,988,000 after acquiring an additional 828,737 shares during the period. FundX Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,026,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,065,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,898,000 after acquiring an additional 337,233 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2,121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 174,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,515,000 after acquiring an additional 166,582 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,864,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,720. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.37 and a 200 day moving average of $87.17. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $77.53 and a 52-week high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

