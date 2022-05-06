Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires 6,490 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 92.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,260,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,310 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,041,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,375,000 after acquiring an additional 168,662 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,785,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,148,000 after acquiring an additional 74,618 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,232,000 after acquiring an additional 196,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,615,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,400,000 after acquiring an additional 24,338 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $5.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,135. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.36. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.92 and a twelve month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.