Trustcore Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 317.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,630 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after buying an additional 1,037,882 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.09.

CVX stock traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $167.64. 166,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,677,842. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 54,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.33, for a total transaction of $7,484,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total transaction of $2,458,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,838 shares of company stock valued at $62,907,477 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

