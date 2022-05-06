Trustcore Financial Services LLC Cuts Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,958,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,713,000 after buying an additional 1,116,289 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,765,000 after buying an additional 1,009,837 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $74,540,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,424,000 after buying an additional 558,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $755,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,400 shares of company stock valued at $20,465,169 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.88.

Shares of SYY stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $82.97. The company had a trading volume of 79,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,730. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

About Sysco (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.