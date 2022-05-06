Trustcore Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,873 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,277.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,498,000 after acquiring an additional 465,992 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,340,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $75,385,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $72,999,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,883 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Vertical Research lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.00.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $179.79. 3,236,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,351,625. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.67. The firm has a market cap of $156.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.22 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

